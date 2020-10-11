Rehman Afridi wins Peshawar Youth Badminton Tournament

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :In the final of the Peshawar Youth Badminton Tournament, Rehman Afridi won the trophy by defeating Tahir Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2-1 in a thrilling encounter.

In the women's final, Urooj Ahmed defeated Mahesh Khan to win the title. Asad Afridi won the U-16 title and Haseeb Khan won the U-12 final.

Special guest and Presidential Award winning Pakistan Karate Team Coach and Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association Khalid Noor distributed prizes along with National Badminton Champion Murad Ali, Director of Sports, Senior Coach Shafqat Ullah, Shah Faisal, Badminton Association Secretary Haji Amjad Khan, Organizing Secretary Shehzad Khan Nawaz Khan, Badminton Coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Khan, among others, were present.

A large number of dignitaries and players were present and witnessed the thrilling final. Peshawar Youth Badminton Tournament was held at Tariq Wadud Badminton Hall in collaboration with the Directorate General sports financially. The final of the senior category was played between Tahir Khan and Rehman Afridi of Police, which was quite a thriller.

In the second and third sets, Rehman Afridi played his best and won the title 21-19 and 21-17. In the U16 final, Asad Afridi defeated Mohammad Zaid 21-17. In the U12 category, Haseeb Khan defeated Ryan Khan 21-14, 21-19 while in the Women's final, Urooj Ahmed defeated Mahesh Khan 21-19, 18-21 and 21-17.