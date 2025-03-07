Open Menu

Reiffel, Illingworth Appointed On-field Umpires For ICC CT Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2025 | 12:55 AM

Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires for ICC CT final

Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth, both members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, have been appointed as the on-field umpires for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand to be played in Dubai on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth, both members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, have been appointed as the on-field umpires for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand to be played in Dubai on Sunday.

Both stood in the semi-finals, with Illingworth in the middle for India’s four-wicket win over Australia and Reiffel overseeing the Black Caps’ 50-run victory over South Africa the following day, said a press release.

Four-time ICC Umpire of the Year Illingworth also stood in the final of the most recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023, as well as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and took charge of the Group A match between the two finalists, which India won by 44 runs.

The pair will be joined by Joel Wilson as third umpire and Kumar Dharmasena as fourth umpire.

Both Emirates ICC Elite Panel umpires were part of the officiating team in the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa, with Dharmasena on-field, alongside Reiffel, and Wilson stationed as the third umpire.

The Trinidadian will reprise that role for the showpiece, having done likewise in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final.

Ranjan Madugalle, the most experienced member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will oversee the match.

India v New Zealand – ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final – Match Officials, On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth, Third Umpire: Joel Wilson, Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle.

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

42 minutes ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

2 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
 Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

2 minutes ago
 Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death a ..

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

2 minutes ago
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Paki ..

Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

2 minutes ago
 Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires fo ..

Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires for ICC CT final

2 minutes ago
 SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday

SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday

2 minutes ago
 NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, dir ..

NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, directs local residents should be ..

10 minutes ago
 Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC Unive ..

Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC University

10 minutes ago
 KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afrid ..

KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs for practical steps ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports