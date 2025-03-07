Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires for ICC CT final

Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth, both members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, have been appointed as the on-field umpires for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand to be played in Dubai on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth, both members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, have been appointed as the on-field umpires for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand to be played in Dubai on Sunday.

Both stood in the semi-finals, with Illingworth in the middle for India’s four-wicket win over Australia and Reiffel overseeing the Black Caps’ 50-run victory over South Africa the following day, said a press release.

Four-time ICC Umpire of the Year Illingworth also stood in the final of the most recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023, as well as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and took charge of the Group A match between the two finalists, which India won by 44 runs.

The pair will be joined by Joel Wilson as third umpire and Kumar Dharmasena as fourth umpire.

Both Emirates ICC Elite Panel umpires were part of the officiating team in the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa, with Dharmasena on-field, alongside Reiffel, and Wilson stationed as the third umpire.

The Trinidadian will reprise that role for the showpiece, having done likewise in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final.

Ranjan Madugalle, the most experienced member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will oversee the match.

India v New Zealand – ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final – Match Officials, On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth, Third Umpire: Joel Wilson, Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle.