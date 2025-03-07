Reiffel, Illingworth Appointed On-field Umpires For ICC CT Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2025 | 12:55 AM
Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth, both members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, have been appointed as the on-field umpires for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand to be played in Dubai on Sunday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth, both members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, have been appointed as the on-field umpires for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand to be played in Dubai on Sunday.
Both stood in the semi-finals, with Illingworth in the middle for India’s four-wicket win over Australia and Reiffel overseeing the Black Caps’ 50-run victory over South Africa the following day, said a press release.
Four-time ICC Umpire of the Year Illingworth also stood in the final of the most recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023, as well as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and took charge of the Group A match between the two finalists, which India won by 44 runs.
The pair will be joined by Joel Wilson as third umpire and Kumar Dharmasena as fourth umpire.
Both Emirates ICC Elite Panel umpires were part of the officiating team in the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa, with Dharmasena on-field, alongside Reiffel, and Wilson stationed as the third umpire.
The Trinidadian will reprise that role for the showpiece, having done likewise in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final.
Ranjan Madugalle, the most experienced member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will oversee the match.
India v New Zealand – ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final – Match Officials, On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth, Third Umpire: Joel Wilson, Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle.
Recent Stories
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots
Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires for ICC CT final
SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday
NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, directs local residents should be ..
Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC University
KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs for practical steps ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots2 minutes ago
-
Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires for ICC CT final2 minutes ago
-
Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, evades media4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 5th update5 hours ago
-
PBCC name women squad for series against Australia9 hours ago
-
FIFA to pay $1 billion prize money for Club World Cup5 hours ago
-
FIFA to pay $1 billion prize money for Club World Cup: source5 hours ago
-
All-round New Zealand outclass South Africa to qualify for Champions Trophy final1 day ago
-
BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakistan1 day ago
-
New Zealand reach 201-1 in 32 overs against South Africa1 day ago
-
PFF name probables for Pakistan-Syria away leg1 day ago
-
NZ score 56-1 in first powerplay against SA1 day ago