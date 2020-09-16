UrduPoint.com
Reigning Champion Egan Bernal Withdraws From Tour De France

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Reigning champion Egan Bernal withdraws from Tour de France

Paris, Sept 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Last year's winner Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France, his Ineos team said on Wednesday, after he fell out of contention in a disastrous mountain stage.

"This is obviously not how I wanted my Tour de France to end, but I agree that it is the right decision for me in the circumstances," the Colombian, 23, said in a team statement.

