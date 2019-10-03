UrduPoint.com
Reigning Champion Wozniacki Eases Into China Open Quarters

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:44 PM

Reigning champion Wozniacki eases into China Open quarters

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki suffered a late blip before reaching the quarter-finals of the China Open on Thursday with a straight-sets victory over Katerina Siniakova

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki suffered a late blip before reaching the quarter-finals of the China Open on Thursday with a straight-sets victory over Katerina Siniakova.

The 29-year-old Dane dismantled the unseeded Czech 7-5, 6-4 in 98 minutes in the Beijing heat, although she squandered a series of match points on the way to the win.

The 16th seed plays the winner of the all-Russian clash between Daria Kasatkina and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the last eight.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion and a former worldnumber one, is yet to drop a set in three matches in the Chinese capital.

