Reigning Mr Olympia Big Ramy and eight-time champ Ronnie Coleman headline 2021 Dubai Muscle Show

Organised in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, the event showcases 250 exhibitors from 25 countries, as well as over 600 athletes, and health and fitness influencers from around the globe

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021) The Middle East’s leading international fitness and bodybuilding event, Dubai Muscle Show, is back with a bigger and better offering than ever before.

Held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council from October 28-30 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the show unites some of the biggest names in bodybuilding and exhibits leading health and fitness products, including brand-new products by legendary UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, that include PH TOP by Khabib Alkaline Water and FiTROO by Khabib Protein bars.

Hot off the heels of his second Mr Olympia title win, the most successful Arab bodybuilder in history, Big Ramy returns to Dubai Muscle Show along with the legendary eight time Mr Olympia, Ronnie Coleman, and six time Mr Olympia, Dorian Yates. The show also welcomes Flex Lewis, one of the most succesful bodybuilders of all time after he became the only person to win the Mr Olympia 212 category a recordnumber of seven consecutive times.

The show’s stellar line up also includes bodybuilder and fitness model Ulisses Jr andIFBB NY Pro Wellness Champion, Yarishna Ayala, who are joined by a whole host of the world’s top IFFB pros and fitness influencers.

The hugely popular Dubai Muscle Classic returns to this year’s Dubai Muscle Show, with a range of categories to compete in and a cash prize of AED 75,000 up for grabs. Dubai Muscle Classic has also teamed up with IFFB Pro Elite to award 18 winners with Pro Cards, as well as gym, nutrition and clothing sponsorship deals for the overall winners.

Dubai Muscle Show will also host three days of Strongman competitions, as well as the Team Nogueira Future Champions, which will see fighters competing in boxing, Muay Thai and MMA.

Guests will also be able to explore the exhibition area over the three days which will be packed full of everything to do with the exciting bodybuilding industry as it welcomes leading brands such as Platinum Sponsors Life Pharmacy and Muscle Core Nutrition, Gold Sponsors Bang Energy and Panatta, Silver Sponsor Applied Nutrition, Squat Wolf, Fitness Authority Nutrition, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series, Olimp Sport Nutrition andGenetic Nutrition.