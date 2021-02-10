UrduPoint.com
Relaxed Serena Cruises Into Australian Open Third Round

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

Relaxed Serena cruises into Australian Open third round

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A relaxed Serena Williams was untroubled by Nina Stojanovic on Wednesday in the Australian Open, as the 23-time Grand Slam champion continued her ominous form at Melbourne Park.

The 39-year-old maintained her unbeaten run since emerging from 14-day quarantine with a 6-3, 6-0 second-round drubbing in 69 minutes.

"l wasn't thinking as much in the second, as I was in the first," said Williams, who hit 27 winners. "I'm here to have fun and it's great to be playing in front of a crowd." The 10th seed started with a sizzling backhand winner and maintained a vice-like grip over the Serb, breaking in the opening game of the second set and sealing victory with her sixth ace.

Williams reprised her multi-coloured, one-legged catsuit -- a flamboyant outfit inspired by late sprint queen Florence Griffith Joyner, popularly known as 'Flo-Jo'.

The 10th seed has been in strong form so far as she chases Margaret Court's record Grand Slam tally of 24.

The seven-time Australian Open champion has been battling shoulder and Achilles niggles but shown no ill-effects on court.

Playing her unparallelled 100th Australian Open match, she had thrashed Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and faces Anastasia Potapova of Russia in the third round.

