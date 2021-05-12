'Relentless': Pep hails City after fifth Premier League in nine years

Manager Pep Guardiola hailed "relentless" Manchester City after they clinched the "hardest" of his three Premier League titles on Tuesday, sparking wild celebrations among supporters who had gathered outside the Etihad Stadium

City were handed the title when arch-rivals and nearest challengers Manchester United lost 2-1 at home to Leicester, leaving Guardiola's side 10 points clear with three games remaining.

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one," said Guardiola after City became English champions for the seventh time -- five titles coming in the past nine years.

City missed a chance to celebrate on the pitch at the weekend, losing 2-1 at home to Chelsea with United keeping them waiting by winning at Aston Villa.

But two days later they were able to savour a title triumph that is all the sweeter given the obstacles they have overcome in a coronavirus-condensed campaign played mostly without fans.

"We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players," said Guardiola.

It was City's second trophy in a little over two weeks after beating Tottenham in the League Cup final.

"They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we've faced, and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless."