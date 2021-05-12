UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Relentless': Pep Hails City After Fifth Premier League In Nine Years

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:58 PM

'Relentless': Pep hails City after fifth Premier League in nine years

Manager Pep Guardiola hailed "relentless" Manchester City after they clinched the "hardest" of his three Premier League titles on Tuesday, sparking wild celebrations among supporters who had gathered outside the Etihad Stadium

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Manager Pep Guardiola hailed "relentless" Manchester City after they clinched the "hardest" of his three Premier League titles on Tuesday, sparking wild celebrations among supporters who had gathered outside the Etihad Stadium.

City were handed the title when arch-rivals and nearest challengers Manchester United lost 2-1 at home to Leicester, leaving Guardiola's side 10 points clear with three games remaining.

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one," said Guardiola after City became English champions for the seventh time -- five titles coming in the past nine years.

City missed a chance to celebrate on the pitch at the weekend, losing 2-1 at home to Chelsea with United keeping them waiting by winning at Aston Villa.

But two days later they were able to savour a title triumph that is all the sweeter given the obstacles they have overcome in a coronavirus-condensed campaign played mostly without fans.

"We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players," said Guardiola.

It was City's second trophy in a little over two weeks after beating Tottenham in the League Cup final.

"They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we've faced, and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless."

Related Topics

Leicester Manchester United All Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

PM expresses solidarity with Palestinians facing I ..

15 minutes ago

EU sharply raises eurozone growth forecast for 202 ..

2 seconds ago

US Embassy Spokeswoman Confirms She Is Among 10 Di ..

6 seconds ago

Palestinian actress Maisa Abd Elhadi injured in Is ..

41 minutes ago

Moscow Acknowledges Constructive Dialogue With US ..

5 minutes ago

One of Russia's Oldest Glonass Satellites Reenters ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.