Reliable Rodri The Rock Behind Spain's Sparkling Euros
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Germany's hopes of winning Euro 2024 on home soil rest with inflicting a very rare defeat on Spain's midfield maestro Rodri in Friday's blockbuster quarter-final.
Since La Roja last lost a competitive game to Scotland in March 2023, Rodri has played 77 matches for club and country and tasted defeat just once when Manchester United beat his Manchester City in May's FA Cup final.
In that time the 28-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, one FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, as well as guiding his country to Nations League glory.
"In his position, he is the best - he can do everything. The quality, he reads the game, his mentality, he is always ready," said City boss Pep Guardiola, who has overseen a collection of some of the best midfielders ever to grace the sport.
"He is so good at many things...The presence, the physicality, he is complete."
Spain have dazzled so far at Euro 2024 - the only side to have won all four of their matches en route to the quarter-finals.
Wonder kid wingers Yamine Lamal and Nico Williams have given Luis de la Fuente's side a direct threat that even the great Spain team that won three consecutive major tournaments between 2008 and 2012 lacked.
Fabian Ruiz, Pedri and Dani Olmo provide extra guile from midfield and even the much-maligned Alvaro Morata has moved into a share of third place for the most goals in European Championship history.
However, Rodri's all-round importance as the anchor to this Spanish side was evidenced in the last 16 against Georgia.
Trailing to Robin Le Normand's own goal despite not having faced a shot on target, Spain were beginning to be flustered by not taking advantage of their dominance of the ball and chances.
Just after the half hour mark, Rodri took possession, paused and issued an instruction of calm to his teammates.
Moments later he arrowed a low shot into the far corner for the equaliser that served as the launch pad for a 4-1 win.
"Sometimes 20 or 30 seconds of saying to people 'calm down' is more productive than going on the attack," Rodri said of his message of reassurance to the team.
