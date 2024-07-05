Open Menu

Reliable Rodri The Rock Behind Spain's Sparkling Euros

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 05, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Reliable Rodri the rock behind Spain's sparkling Euros

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Germany's hopes of winning Euro 2024 on home soil rest with inflicting a very rare defeat on Spain's midfield maestro Rodri in Friday's blockbuster quarter-final.

Since La Roja last lost a competitive game to Scotland in March 2023, Rodri has played 77 matches for club and country and tasted defeat just once when Manchester United beat his Manchester City in May's FA Cup final.

In that time the 28-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, one FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, as well as guiding his country to Nations League glory.

"In his position, he is the best - he can do everything. The quality, he reads the game, his mentality, he is always ready," said City boss Pep Guardiola, who has overseen a collection of some of the best midfielders ever to grace the sport.

"He is so good at many things...The presence, the physicality, he is complete."

Spain have dazzled so far at Euro 2024 - the only side to have won all four of their matches en route to the quarter-finals.

Wonder kid wingers Yamine Lamal and Nico Williams have given Luis de la Fuente's side a direct threat that even the great Spain team that won three consecutive major tournaments between 2008 and 2012 lacked.

Fabian Ruiz, Pedri and Dani Olmo provide extra guile from midfield and even the much-maligned Alvaro Morata has moved into a share of third place for the most goals in European Championship history.

However, Rodri's all-round importance as the anchor to this Spanish side was evidenced in the last 16 against Georgia.

Trailing to Robin Le Normand's own goal despite not having faced a shot on target, Spain were beginning to be flustered by not taking advantage of their dominance of the ball and chances.

Just after the half hour mark, Rodri took possession, paused and issued an instruction of calm to his teammates.

Moments later he arrowed a low shot into the far corner for the equaliser that served as the launch pad for a 4-1 win.

"Sometimes 20 or 30 seconds of saying to people 'calm down' is more productive than going on the attack," Rodri said of his message of reassurance to the team.

Related Topics

Attack World Germany Spain Georgia Euro Manchester United March May All From Share Best Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

6 minutes ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

6 minutes ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

7 minutes ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

7 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

9 minutes ago
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj ..

SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024

7 minutes ago
 DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, r ..

DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning

27 minutes ago
 77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quet ..

77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC

27 minutes ago
 All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year per ..

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari

28 minutes ago
 Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing a ..

Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab

28 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for ..

Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports