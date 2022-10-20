UrduPoint.com

Reluctant Referee Yamashita On Brink Of World Cup History

Muhammad Rameez Published October 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Reluctant referee Yamashita on brink of World Cup history

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Yoshimi Yamashita had to be "dragged along" to officiate her first match -- now she's making history as one of the first women referees at a men's World Cup.

Japan's Yamashita is one of three women on the list of 36 referees for Qatar, alongside France's Stephanie Frappart and Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga.

Her appointment in May marked the latest milestone in her fast-rising career, after becoming the first woman to take charge of an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League match the previous month.

Yamashita, 36, said she felt "pride and responsibility" after being chosen for Qatar, where there will also be three women for the first time among 69 assistant referees.

She first picked up a whistle at the insistence of university friend Makoto Bozono, who also went on to become an international referee and was an assistant at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Yamashita was reluctant at first but she was hooked by the experience.

"Bozono half-dragged me along to a game and that was how I started," she said.

"When you do one game, it makes you want to do it again better. You think of all the things you should be doing." Yamashita, who became Japan's first woman professional referee in August, realised she "might be able to make a contribution to women's football in Japan" when she began to take charge of matches at higher levels.

She became an international referee in 2015 and officiated at the Under-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan in 2016 and again two years later in Uruguay.

In 2019, she stepped up to senior level at the Women's World Cup in France alongside Bozono and fellow Japanese official Naomi Teshirogi.

The trio broke new ground the same year when they became the first all-female team to officiate a men's match in the AFC Cup, Asia's second-tier club competition.

They then took charge of an Asian Champions League match this year, and Yamashita says there is more to do.

"I have a responsibility to use all the experience I pick up from matches and tournaments and keep aiming higher," she said.

- Trust, responsibility - "Of course that builds confidence and also adds to my responsibilities. I want to use all of that to prepare for the World Cup." Before signing her professional contract with the Japan Football Association, Yamashita was a part-time fitness instructor and she seldom takes days off from training.

But she insists she is "not really an outdoor person" and relaxes by watching tv, doing jigsaw puzzles and playing video games.

Yamashita became the first woman to take charge of a match in Japan's professional J-League in May last year, and she refereed a top-flight game for the first time in September.

She will be the only Japanese referee in Qatar -- male or female -- and she says she feels a "responsibility" to do well for her country.

She believes female referees have earned the right to be trusted with the whistle over a long period of time.

"If it hadn't been for my colleagues building up that trust, I wouldn't be going to the World Cup," she said.

"I can't destroy that trust -- it's a big responsibility but it's one I'm happy to have." She won't be drawn on a particular World Cup game that sticks in her mind and says she is inspired by the "atmosphere of the whole tournament".

Refereeing at the tournament will be "a dream," and something she "couldn't even have thought about.""I will take the feeling of pride and responsibility as a Japanese heading into the tournament, and I will prepare to make it a success to the best of my abilities."

Related Topics

Football World Video Games France Qatar Salima Male Same Japan Rwanda Uruguay May August September Women 2016 2015 2019 TV All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

48 seconds ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 09 Netherlands Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 09 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka

15 minutes ago
 Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

9 hours ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

9 hours ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.