Remaining PSL 10 Matches Shifted To UAE: PCB

Muhammad Rameez Published May 09, 2025 | 08:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed that the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

In a brief statement, the PCB said that the following fixtures would be rescheduled accordingly: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, and Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators.

The playoffs — including the Qualifier, Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, and the Final — will also be played in the UAE.

“The exact schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course,” the board stated.

