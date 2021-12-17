UrduPoint.com

Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 Qualify For Main Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:23 PM

Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

Raja Temur Nadeem was the hero from the winning team as he hammered a hat-trick of goals while his teammates Swr (R) Naeem and ALD (R) Imran Shahid also contributed well and converted a brace each.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec-17th, 2021) Remounts and Barry’s/BN 2 qualified for the main final of the Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 after winning their respective semifinals here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

The first semifinal of the day saw collective team efforts helping Remounts outsmart HN Polo by a good margin of 7-4. Raja Temur Nadeem was the hero from the winning team as he hammered a hat-trick of goals while his teammates Swr (R) Naeem and ALD (R) Imran Shahid also contributed well and converted a brace each. Veteran polo player Raja Sami Ullah though continued to play impressive polo and cracked a convincing quartet yet his efforts couldn’t bear fruit for his side, which lost the match by 4-7.

High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan helped Barry’s/BN 2 beat Rijas Development/Master Paints by a close margin of 6-5 in the second match of the day. Hamza was in sublime form and contributed with an impressive hat-trick of goals while Ernesto Trotz and Babar Naseem also played well and slammed in two and one goal respectively. From the losing side, Mannuel Carranza and Mohib Shahzad did well with horse and mallet and pumped in three and two goals but their efforts were futile in the end.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo From

Recent Stories

PM says timely completion of welfare projects is t ..

PM says timely completion of welfare projects is top priority of Govt

11 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

13 minutes ago
 PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additio ..

PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additional picks

17 minutes ago
 Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding ..

Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding reception to January: Reports

24 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince launches master plan of SAR75 b ..

Saudi Crown Prince launches master plan of SAR75 bn Jeddah Central Project

28 minutes ago
 LHC seeks notification of schools’ winter vacati ..

LHC seeks notification of schools’ winter vacation in smog case

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.