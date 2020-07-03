Remy quits Lille for promoted Benevento in Italy

Former France international Loic Remy will join newly-promoted Benevento in Serie A next season on a free transfer after his Lille contract expired, the Ligue 1 club said Friday

Lille had offered an extension to Remy, the club's highest earner, but the striker instead opted to sign a three-year deal with Benevento, who secured promotion to Italy's top-flight earlier this week.

The 33-year-old Remy scored 14 goals in 30 appearances for Lille this season before the campaign was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic in April.

Remy has won 31 caps for France and played for 11 different clubs across spells in France, England and Spain.

He will link up with World Cup winner Filippo Inzaghi at Benevento after the former Italy striker guided the club to promotion in his first season in charge.