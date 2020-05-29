UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renault To Stay In Formula One Despite Job Cuts

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:40 PM

Renault to stay in Formula One despite job cuts

Renault said on Friday it will continue to run a team in the Formula One world championship, despite announcing nearly 15,000 job losses in the wake of plummeting car sales

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Renault said on Friday it will continue to run a team in the Formula One world championship, despite announcing nearly 15,000 job losses in the wake of plummeting car sales.

The French manufacturer, which returned to F1 in 2016 after a five-year absence, said upcoming changes to the sport's spending cap will help them continue to compete.

"We said publicly and we confirm that we intend to stay in Formula One," said interim Renault chief Clotilde Delbos.

"The news about the new salary cap in terms of investment is very good for us, because we had less in this area than some of our competitors which were spending a lot of money.

"So we're here to stay in Formula One." It was announced earlier this week that spending by teams next season will be capped at $145 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Renault also provides the engines for McLaren's F1 cars, a role Mercedes will take over next year.

The team is still waiting for a first win since returning to the sport, although it did finish fourth in the manufacturers' standings in 2018 and fifth last year.

Renault is yet to announce a replacement for Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, with the former Red Bull man set to leave for McLaren in 2021.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon is the team's other driver.

The Formula One season is still on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, although organisers are hoping to start a truncated campaign in July.

Related Topics

World Driver Car Job Mercedes Man Money July 2016 2018 McLaren Renault Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moody's Affirms Russia's Gazprom's Long-Term Baa2 ..

4 minutes ago

Eurozone inflation slumps to 0.1% in May

4 minutes ago

Weekly inflation goes up slightly by 0.13%

5 minutes ago

FA Cup final set for August 1 after virus delay

5 minutes ago

UNHCR Urges Libyan Authorities to Release Imprison ..

6 minutes ago

UNHCR to Enter Partnership With WFP to Distribute ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.