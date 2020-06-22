UrduPoint.com
Rennes Teenager Camavinga To Stay With French Club: President

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:24 PM

Rennes teenager Camavinga to stay with French club: president

Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga, linked with a possible move to Real Madrid, will stay at the Ligue 1 side for next season, club president Nicolas Holveck said Monday

Rennes, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga, linked with a possible move to Real Madrid, will stay at the Ligue 1 side for next season, club president Nicolas Holveck said Monday.

Holveck also denied reports the Bretons had received offers for the 17-year-old midfielder from other clubs.

"He is set to stay with us this season," he said.

"He is still very young. He is a very thoughtful boy, he is very mature. He knows where his sporting interest lies at the moment."Camavinga, who became Rennes' youngest ever player aged 16 and four months last April, made 25 Ligue 1 appearances in the 2019/20 season which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

