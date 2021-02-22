UrduPoint.com
Renovation Of Ayub Stadium Quetta Underway To Hold National Games

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:38 PM

Renovation of Ayub Stadium Quetta underway to hold National Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The renovation work of Ayub Stadium Quetta, has been in progress for commencement of National games with world class facilities.

The government of Balochistan was working on various development projects in Ayub Stadium to complete infrastructure required for the competitions which would be held this year, an official of Balochistan government informed on Monday.

He said the renovation work was in full swing to upgrade football ground, boxing arena, volleyball court, table tennis hall, swimming pool, youth hostel and other sports facilities in Ayub Sports Complex at a cost of Rs 785.46 million, he added.

On the direction of Chief Minister Balochistan, a tennis court and an athletic track was also being established at the stadium.

The Chief Minister has also directed that steps should be taken for the provision of funds on regular basis to the sports complex.

He said the provincial government was working to create a post of director level in the sports department for better supervision.

The Balochistan government would also established six new sports complexes with huge gymnasium, facilities for indoor sports, squash, cricket nets, dedicated walking track and others facilities would be established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part in sports.

He added that the government has been working for timely completion of works at sports complex, adding that the project would be completed in near feature.

He said the provincial government had been working to allocate funds for improving sports facilities to bring the youth towards sports and healthy activities in the province.

He said the province had the honor to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He said they were working to appoint a number of staffers in the sports department of the province.

