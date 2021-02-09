UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Director Removed From Top Moscow Theatre

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:48 PM

Renowned director removed from top Moscow theatre

Acclaimed Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was at the centre of a fraud scandal last year, confirmed Tuesday that Moscow officials had ended his term leading a top theatre

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Acclaimed Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was at the centre of a fraud scandal last year, confirmed Tuesday that Moscow officials had ended his term leading a top theatre.

The development comes months after the outspoken stage and film director was given a three-year suspended sentence following an embezzlement conviction his supporters denounced as politically motivated.

Serebrennikov, 51, posted on his Instagram account a copy of a letter he received from the Moscow city cultural department notifying him that his contract at the Gogol Centre, which expires February 25, would not be renewed.

"The Gogol Centre as a theatre and as an idea will live on," Serebrennikov wrote in an accompanying caption.

"Do not be discouraged. In despondency there is neither life nor freedom," he added, nearly a week after reports of his departure first surfaced in Russian news agencies.

One of Russia's most acclaimed directors, Serebrennikov rebranded the Gogol Centre in 2014 from a fading venue to a leading location on Moscow's cultural map, attracting the ire of traditionalists.

He was arrested in 2017 and charged with misappropriating the equivalent of two million Dollars in state funds meant for a theatrical project.

A judge found him guilty in June last year and ruled that his "rehabilitation" was possible with a fine, three-year probation and a ban on overseeing cultural organisations.

Serebrennikov's case was criticised both in Russia and abroad as stifling artistic freedom, with figures including Cate Blanchett and Ian McKellen speaking out in his defence.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had nothing to do with Serebrennikov's departure from the Gogol Centre.

Related Topics

Scandal Film And Movies Moscow Russia Fine Vladimir Putin February June 2017 From Top Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Indian state institutions become agents of RSS Hin ..

2 minutes ago

Shifting of garbage on specific dumping sites urge ..

2 minutes ago

Huanan Market May Not Be 1st Place Where COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

CIC for establishment of KPIC Divisional office in ..

8 minutes ago

JP Morgan's Aguzin named Hong Kong stock exchange' ..

10 minutes ago

WHO mission finds no answers in Covid-19 probe

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.