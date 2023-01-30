Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - National Hockey League

The renowned hockey player Bobby Hull died at the age of 84, the National Hockey League (NHL) Alumni Association announced in a statement via Twitter on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The renowned hockey player Bobby Hull died at the age of 84, the National Hockey League (NHL) Alumni Association announced in a statement via Twitter on Monday.

"The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84," the statement said.

Hull, born in Canada, began his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1957 and played 15 seasons for the team. Hill then continued to play for the Winnipeg and Hartford teams, amounting to 1063 regular-season games, the statement said.

Hull won the Art Ross Trophy three times, the Hart Memorial Trophy twice and the Lester Patrick, Lady Byng Memorial trophies once as well as the Stanley Cup, the statement said.

Hull made it to the Hockey Hall of Fame and is considered as one of NHL's 100 greatest players, the statement added.

During the 1063 NHL games he played, Hull scored 610 times, made 560 assists and received 640 penalty minutes, according to the statement.