Renowned motivational calls on DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Renowned motivational speaker Jawad Hafeez called on Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at his office here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Jawad Hafeez discussed different aspects relating to youth affairs, skill development and business administration etc during their meeting.

Admiring the services of Jawad Hafeez, DG, SBP said: "Our youth has great potential and they just need to be groomed properly and in this regard Jawad Hafeez can play a key role. He can enhance the awareness of our youth through his motivational speeches".

He said said Sports board Punjab will avail his services in the next youth affairs programmes. "Our talented youngsters can also take valuable guidance from Mr Jawad Hafeez in the fields of entrepreneurship, financesand stock market etc".