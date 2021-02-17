UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned Motivational Calls On DG, SBP

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Renowned motivational calls on DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Renowned motivational speaker Jawad Hafeez called on Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at his office here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Jawad Hafeez discussed different aspects relating to youth affairs, skill development and business administration etc during their meeting.

Admiring the services of Jawad Hafeez, DG, SBP said: "Our youth has great potential and they just need to be groomed properly and in this regard Jawad Hafeez can play a key role. He can enhance the awareness of our youth through his motivational speeches".

He said said Sports board Punjab will avail his services in the next youth affairs programmes. "Our talented youngsters can also take valuable guidance from Mr Jawad Hafeez in the fields of entrepreneurship, financesand stock market etc".

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Business Punjab Market From

Recent Stories

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

41 minutes ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

1 hour ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.