Repeating trials unfair, to include blue-eyed: Fed Cup Team

Pakistan Fed Cup Team on Wednesday said Tennis Federation's decision to hold trials again for the South Asian Games was unfair move, meant to include some blue-eyed players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Fed Cup Team on Wednesday said Tennis Federation's decision to hold trials again for the South Asian Games was unfair move, meant to include some blue-eyed players.

"Teams were either decided through trials which have already taken place in April, or based on national rankings. However, the basis on which these trials were recalled only to accommodate three players of someone's choice," they complained.

Pakistan Fed Cup team expressing their strong reservation have appealed the National Tennis Federation (PTF) President to take notice of the matter as it has already selected a team of quality players for South Asian Games.

The PTF has called for women trials on October 19 for which Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob, Meheq Khokhar, Noor Malik have already gone through in April and chosen for the team.These four players have reservations over holding of trails again saying the "practice afresh is being carried out to include Ushna Suhail, Mahin Aftab Qureshi, and Zoha Asim" for the South Asian Games scheduled to be held in Nepal in December.

Pakistani Fed Cup team in a letter addressed to the PTF president Saleem Saifullah Khan, said the Fed Cup team had already given trials in April. "We have worked hard all year round to improve national rankings and points by playing almost every National Tournament unlike Mahin and Zoha," the players regretted.

They said Ushna was playing in the trials but for the past few months she was not playing nationals. "She was ranked No.3, and the Fed Cup team women don't mind playing a match each against her but Zoha was not amongst top 8 while Mahin was not even in top 10 rankings," they said.

They said Mahin and Zoha despite being in Islamabad did not play the National Ladies Tournament, but were ready to play the Fed Cup trials which was surprising. they said and added Mahin and Zoha should start from the bottom and make their way up.

They said the trials were against PTF's selection criteria just to favour two players. "We hope you (PTF president) would take notice of the matter," they said.

Meanwhile, tennis coach Mahboob Khan in a letter has suggested PTF president that Ushna should play in a Round Robin format against Meheq Khokhar, Noor Malik, Sarah Mahboob Khan, and Sara Mansoor, to decide the 4th player.

"Zoha and Mahin may be advised to get fully cured, play the National circuit to improve their ranking, and then compete to find their due spot in the team," he said.

When contacted, PTF Development Director Asim Shafiq said Mahim was the best junior player and was improving. "The trails which were held in April were for the Fed Cup and the trials to be held on October 19 were for the South Asian Games," he said.

To a question regarding the criteria of the trials, he said PTF could give wild entries to players to come in the trials. "Ushna was also a top player but we included her in the trials like other players," he said.

He said, "We would finalize the top seven players from the trials for the Games.The exact number of the women players that would feature in the Games would be decided depending on the Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) requirements," he said and added we may send two to three or even more women players for the Games.

395\778