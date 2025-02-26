Rescue 1122 Holds Sports Gala
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) organized a sports gala here to promote teamwork and fitness of the rescue teams.
Regional Emergency Officer Dr. Mian Muhammad Ashfaq supervised the sports gala in which rescue teams from Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh participated and competed with each other in badminton, cricket and volleyball at Polo Ground Tariqabad and Sports Complex Samanabad.
A tug-of-war competition was also held which added excitement to the event by engaging both participants and spectators.
Speaking on the occasion, Regional Emergency Officer Dr.
Mian Muhammad Ashfaq praised the rescuers for their enthusiasm and performance.
He said that sports play a crucial role in teamwork, mental, physical and psychological well-being. Hence the rescuers should continue participating in sports activities to maintain their fitness, he added.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal also highlighted the importance of sports in enhancing physical fitness for rescuers.
Later, appreciation certificates and trophies were also distributed among the winning teams and standout performers in recognition of their efforts.
