Rescue 1122 sports gala held

MUZAFFARGARH , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 conducted sports gala across the district aimed to keep Rescuers physically fit.

The Rescue 1122 sports gala was held at Muzaffargarh, Alipur and Shehr Sultan under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Nayyer Alam Khan in which Rescuers actively participated.

The various competitions including tug of war, cricket match, Kabaddi, football, 100 metres race and others were held.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Nayyer Alam Khan praised the Rescuers over participating in sports gala.

He said that Rescuers should participate in such activities for maintaining physical fitness and active so that they could perform their duties in a better way.

