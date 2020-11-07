UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Sports Gala Held

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:29 PM

Rescue 1122 sports gala held

Rescue 1122 conducted sports gala across the district aimed to keep Rescuers physically fit

MUZAFFARGARH , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 conducted sports gala across the district aimed to keep Rescuers physically fit.

The Rescue 1122 sports gala was held at Muzaffargarh, Alipur and Shehr Sultan under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Nayyer Alam Khan in which Rescuers actively participated.

The various competitions including tug of war, cricket match, Kabaddi, football, 100 metres race and others were held.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Nayyer Alam Khan praised the Rescuers over participating in sports gala.

He said that Rescuers should participate in such activities for maintaining physical fitness and active so that they could perform their duties in a better way.

APP /kmr-sak

Related Topics

Cricket Football Sports Kabaddi Muzaffargarh Alipur Rescue 1122 Race

Recent Stories

PCB offers Younish Khan to join as batting coach f ..

5 minutes ago

NOC’s Sports Medicine Committee endorses job des ..

15 minutes ago

PML-N clamour of rigging acceptance of its defeat ..

33 seconds ago

Police apprehends 78 POs, 29 absconders during gen ..

35 seconds ago

Addl IG for strict monitoring of police stations, ..

38 seconds ago

Commissioner seals two factories for causing smog

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.