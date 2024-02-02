Resistance exercise vital for muscle performance of Athletes: Rana Nasrullah

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Physical training alters the appearance of skeletal muscles and can produce changes in muscle performance with resistance exercises vital for boosting up the performance of muscle for any of the game.

This was stated by International Course Conductor of the Pakistan sports board Rana Nasrullah on the second-day of the five day PSB Coaching and Training Course being continued here at PSB Coaching Center with more than 80 participants from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) taking part.

He urged the coaches to know about resistance exercise with different cycles including Micro Cycle consisting of 7-10 days, Miso Cycle which lasts six to eight weeks and Macro Cycle to be adopted for six months to a year.

"Contrariwise, a lack of use can result in decreased performance and muscle appearance, he said. Although muscle cells can change in size, new cells are not formed when muscles grow. Instead, structural proteins are added to muscle fibers in a process called hypertrophy, so cell diameter increases," he said.

"The reverse, when structural proteins are lost and muscle mass decreases, is called atrophy. Age-related muscle atrophy is called sarcopenia and Cellular components of muscles can also undergo changes in response to changes in muscle use," he said.

"Slow fibers are predominantly used in endurance exercises that require little force but involve numerous repetitions. The aerobic metabolism used by slow-twitch fibers allows them to maintain contractions over long periods," he said.

"Endurance training modifies these slow fibers to make them even more efficient by producing more mitochondria to enable more aerobic metabolism and more ATP production. Likewise, endurance exercise can also increase the amount of myoglobin in a cell, as increased aerobic respiration increases the need for oxygen.

Myoglobin is found in the sarcoplasm and acts as an oxygen storage supply for the mitochondria."

"The training can trigger the formation of more extensive capillary networks around the fiber, a process called angiogenesis, to supply oxygen and remove metabolic waste. To allow these capillary networks to supply the deep portions of the muscle, muscle mass does not greatly increase in order to maintain a smaller area for the diffusion of nutrients and gases," Rana Nasrullah said.

"All of these cellular changes result in the ability to sustain low levels of muscle contractions for greater periods without fatiguing. The proportion of SO muscle fibers in muscle determines the suitability of that muscle for endurance, and may benefit those participating in endurance activities," he said.

"There are seven powerful ways to improve athletic performance. Improving athletic performance is easier than it’s ever been, he added.

With recent innovations in technology and training methodology, athletes are doing things we never thought were possible," he said.

The steps include workouts, Track & measure performance during training, Make proper hydration a priority, Dedicate enough time for recovery, Train your brain, Fuel your body the right way, Consider adding some supplements to your diet

"For many athletes, functional exercises are the name of the game," he said.

"Improving athletic performance isn’t about sculpting your body or dropping weight for the sake of it, rather it is about improving your muscle strength, response time, and mental prowess on the field. Functional exercises are a great foundation and should always be a part of your workouts," he added.