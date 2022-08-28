Restoration of departmental sports brings cheers for youth: Awn Chaudry

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Sports and Tourism, Awn Chaudhry said that the restoration of departmental sports was a great news as it would bring the talented youth to fore. "The restoration of departmental sports by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif was a big step towards the future of youth in the country as it would bring them in mainstream sports besides polishing their talent," he said in a statement issued here Sunday.

Recently, in a ceremony held in honor of athletes who won medals in the Commonwealth and Islamic Solidarity Games, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered all government departments to restore departmental sports. "The ban had created uncertainty and disappointment among the young sportsmen," Awn said adding that the ban deprived the youth from healthier activities and continuing their passion as profession.

He said the medal winning athletes proved that Pakistani youth was full of talent and just need support. The restoration of departmental sports by Prime Minister will not only project the soft image of the country but well also open doors to new opportunities for young players, he said.

He said ban on departmental sports in the previous government's tenure had left hundreds of sportsmen jobless and resulted in shutting down of sports sections of major departments, corporations and autonomous bodies that were serving as grooming grounds for athletes resulting in dearth of emerging talent.

Athletes winning medals were given cash incentives according to laid down policy. The gold medal winners at the Commonwealth Games, Arshad Nadeem and Nooh Butt were given Rs 5 million each with Inam Butt and Zaman Anwar receiving Rs 2 million each for winning silver medals. All five athletes including three wrestlers, one judoka and one para table tennis player received Rs 1 million each for winning bronze medals. Arshad Nadeem also received an extra Rs1 million for winning gold at Islamic Games.

Later, felicitating the athletes, the Advisor to PM said athletes who brought laurels for the country in Commonwealth and Islamic Solidarity Games, made the nation proud and blessed Pakistan with good news in the time of uncertainty, floods and climate change in the country. He also appealed to the nation to come forward in this hard time for the flood victims and make collective efforts for taking Pakistan out of the crisis.