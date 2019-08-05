Restoration of hockey appreciable: President Olympic Association

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan on Monday said that restoration of quality hockey in the country was appreciable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan on Monday said that restoration of quality hockey in the country was appreciable.

Talking to media on the occasion of final match of 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium here, POA President said that quality hockey was witnessed during the national championship, according to a statement.

"We have witnessed golden times of the national sports hockey in the past. I am hopeful this championship will assist bringing new talent to the mainstream of the hockey," said Lieutenant General (Retd.

) Syed Arif Hassan.

He said that he had held a detailed meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the promotion of sports in the province.

"Murad Ali Shah is a sportsman, he possess keen interest in sports and has shown his interest in its promotion." He said that new talent was appearing from Sindh specially in Martial Arts as many of the youngsters had bagged various medals for the country in Martial Arts.

Syed Arif Hassan felicitating winner team of the hockey championship National Bank and runner up team SSGC said both the teams played very well.