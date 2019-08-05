UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restoration Of Hockey Appreciable: President Olympic Association

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 11:26 PM

Restoration of hockey appreciable: President Olympic Association

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan on Monday said that restoration of quality hockey in the country was appreciable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan on Monday said that restoration of quality hockey in the country was appreciable.

Talking to media on the occasion of final match of 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium here, POA President said that quality hockey was witnessed during the national championship, according to a statement.

"We have witnessed golden times of the national sports hockey in the past. I am hopeful this championship will assist bringing new talent to the mainstream of the hockey," said Lieutenant General (Retd.

) Syed Arif Hassan.

He said that he had held a detailed meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the promotion of sports in the province.

"Murad Ali Shah is a sportsman, he possess keen interest in sports and has shown his interest in its promotion." He said that new talent was appearing from Sindh specially in Martial Arts as many of the youngsters had bagged various medals for the country in Martial Arts.

Syed Arif Hassan felicitating winner team of the hockey championship National Bank and runner up team SSGC said both the teams played very well.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Chief Minister Sports Abdul Sattar Edhi Murad Ali Shah Gold Olympics Media From National Bank Of Pakistan Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan to raise issue of Kashmir at OIC, ICJ lev ..

5 minutes ago

UN monitoring 'tense' situation following revocati ..

4 minutes ago

Ex-New Zealand star McCullum calls time on career

44 minutes ago

Modi bulldozed special status of Kashmir under agr ..

44 minutes ago

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dead after Poland ..

44 minutes ago

Man dies, five injure in Khaliqabad clash

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.