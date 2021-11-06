UrduPoint.com

Result Of Ireland V Japan One-off Rugby Union Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:48 PM

Result of Ireland v Japan one-off rugby union Test

Result of one-off rugby union Test between Ireland and Japan on Saturday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :result of one-off rugby union Test between Ireland and Japan on Saturday at Lansdowne Road: Ireland 60 Japan 5H-t: 29-0

More Stories From Sports

