Result Of Ireland V Japan One-off Rugby Union Test
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:48 PM
Result of one-off rugby union Test between Ireland and Japan on Saturday
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :result of one-off rugby union Test between Ireland and Japan on Saturday at Lansdowne Road: Ireland 60 Japan 5H-t: 29-0
