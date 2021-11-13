UrduPoint.com

Result Of Ireland V New Zealand Rugby Union Test

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 11:21 PM

Result of Ireland v New Zealand rugby union Test

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :result of Ireland v New Zealand rugby union Test at Lansdowne Road on Saturday: Ireland 29 New Zealand 20H-t: 5-10

