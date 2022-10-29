- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Result Of Japan V New Zealand Rugby Union Test
Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :result of Japan v New Zealand rugby union Test at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday: Japan 31 New Zealand 38 H-t: 17-21
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding
8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..
Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka
Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto intensify
No one will be allowed to make state hostage: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From Sports
-
Realmuto homer lifts Phillies over Astros in World Series Game 11 hour ago
-
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
LeVert, Mitchell score 41 each as Cavs top Celtics, Lakers lose again2 hours ago
-
MLS playoffs down to final four as big guns face-off3 hours ago
-
Baseball: MLB World Series results4 hours ago
-
Dupont focusing on France's winning form as World Cup looms4 hours ago
-
Tennis: Vienna ATP results4 hours ago
-
Sainz beats Leclerc as Ferrari duo top opening practice4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 hours ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership result5 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Bermuda Championship scores5 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result5 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.