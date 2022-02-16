UrduPoint.com

Results Of Russian Figure Skater Valieva At Olympics To Be Considered Preliminary - IOC

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Results of Russian Figure Skater Valieva at Olympics to Be Considered Preliminary - IOC

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The results of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing Olympics will be considered preliminary, International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams said.

Valieva's doping test, taken at the end of December 2021, turned out positive. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) allowed her to participate in the individual Olympic tournament in Beijing.

However, the awards ceremony, if Valieva gets into the top three, will not be held during the Olympics, it will take place after the end of the investigation into the case of the Russian figure skater. Earlier, the awards ceremony for the winners of team competitions was postponed indefinitely.

"There will be an asterisk against the results on Friday, because they will be preliminary, obviously, pending further investigation," Adams told reporters.

