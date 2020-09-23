UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Results Of Second COVID-19 Tests Of Second XI Squad Received

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:34 AM

Results of second COVID-19 tests of Second XI squad received

All players and player support personnel, except for two individuals, whose results are pending, belonging to the Second XI teams of the six Cricket Associations, tested negative in their second COVID-19 tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ):All players and player support personnel, except for two individuals, whose results are pending, belonging to the Second XI teams of the six Cricket Associations, tested negative in their second COVID-19 tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

As such, they will now enter the bio-secure zone here at a local hotel, said a spokesman for the PCB.

From Wednesday, the six teams will begin their training for the National T20 Cup Second XI tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium and National High Performance Centre, he said.

"Fawad Alam, captain of Sindh for the National T20 Cup Second XI tournament, will travel to Lahore on Wednesday and have his second COVID-19 test on 24 September. His first test had returned negative," he said.

Meanwhile, Faisal Iqbal and Wasim Haider, the head coach and assistant coach of Balochistan First XI team, have returned negative tests and, as such, will be allowed to travel to Multan on Wednesday following the completion of their quarantine.

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket Lahore Multan T20 Balochistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Hotel September All Coach

Recent Stories

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

13 minutes ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

13 minutes ago

Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big st ..

13 minutes ago

Russian President Will Be Able to Dismiss Any Memb ..

13 minutes ago

Lahore Board declares Inter result with pass perce ..

13 minutes ago

UNGA president calls for renewing 'collective comm ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.