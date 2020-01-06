UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 03:57 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :results on day four of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played on Monday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Eight teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin: In Sydney Group E Croatia 2 Poland 1 Marin Cilic (CRO) bt Kacper Zuk (POL) 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 6-2, 6-2 Ivan Dodig/Nikola Mektic (CRO) bt Hubert Hurkacz/Lubasz Kubot (POL) 6-2, 6-1 In Brisbane Group A South Africa 3 Chile 0 Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-4, 6-4 Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-0, 6-3 Raven Klaasen/Ruan Roelofse (RSA) bt Cristian Garin/Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 1-6, 6-3, 10-7 In Perth Group B Japan 2 Georgia 1 Go Soeda (JPN) bt Aleksandre Metreveli (GEO) 4-6, 6-3 , 6-2Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-2, 6-3Aleksandre Bakshi/Zura Tkemaladze (GEO) bt Ben McLachlan/Toshihide Matsui (JPN) 6-2, 6-4

