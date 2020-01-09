UrduPoint.com
Results On Day Seven Of The Inaugural ATP Cup Team Event In Sydney

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:35 PM

Results on day seven of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :results on day seven of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney: Quarter-finals Australia 2 Britain 1 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-2, 6-2Dan Evans (GBR) bt Alex de Minaur (AUS) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/2)Nick Kyrgios/Alex de Minaur (AUS) bt Jamie Murray/Joe Salisbury (GBR) 3-6, 6-3, 18-16

Your Thoughts and Comments

