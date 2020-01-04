Results on day two of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played Saturday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Eight teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin

Sydney (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :results on day two of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played Saturday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Eight teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin: In Sydney Group E Argentina 2 Poland 1 Guido Pella (ARG) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni (ARG) bt Hubert Hurkacz/Lubasz Kubot (POL) 6-2, 6-4 In Brisbane Group A France 2 Chile 1 Benoit Paire (FRA) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-3 Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3, 7-5 Nicolas Jarry/Cristian Garin (CHI) bt Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 7-5, 6-2 In Perth Group B Japan 3 Uruguay 0 Go Soeda (JPN) bt Martin Cuevas (URU) 6-1, 6-3Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-0, 6-1Toshihide Matsui/Ben McLachlan (JPN) bt Pablo Cuevas/Ariel Behar (URU) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.