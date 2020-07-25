Resuming suspended sports activities links with federal govt approval: DG Sports

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak Saturday said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had prepared SOPs and that had been sent to the federal government for approval to resume the suspended sports activities across the province soon after Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak Saturday said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had prepared SOPs and that had been sent to the federal government for approval to resume the suspended sports activities across the province soon after Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to media persons, he said that resuming the sports activities with proper SOPs would start after the approval of the prime minister and the Federal Cabinet.

Asfandyar said that in a recently held meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, he directed the Directorate of Sports KP to prepare SOPs for the resumption of sports activities suspended due to Coronavirus outbreak in March this year.

However, he said, the final decision of opening up sports activities would be taken with the approval of the prime minister The DG said all the sports grounds would be opened as per directives of the central and provincial governments after Eid-ul-Azha.

He said training of the players would be started under their respective coaches soon after the approval.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, SOPs had been prepared and sent to the federal government for approval, he said, adding, certainly, with the approval sports activities would be resumed by following the SOPs.

He said the players while fully complying with the SOPs prepared by the Directorate of Sports KP. The players could be utilized Athletic Tracks, and Gymnasium for the training purposes besides they could continue their training in the following Games comprising Athletic, Football, Hockey, Tennis, Martial Arts Games including Judo, Taekwondo, Karate, Wushu, Badminton, Squash, Boxing, Basketball and Cricket, he added.

He said in the SOPs, it had been ensured that all the players should wear a mask, keep ensuring social distancing and use of sanitizers at the entry and exit points. Steps had been taken for ensuring all facilities and safety to the players of various Games, Asfandyar Khattak said.

Preparations had been made and instructions had been issued to the administrators of all the sports facilities across the province to make it mandatory for players to follow SOPs, he added.

He informed that separate SOPs were being issued for each sport. He said only two bowlers at a time in a net in cricket could bowl. D After the opening of sports activities, the players would have the opportunity to get training, he added.