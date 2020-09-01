Resumption of Sports competitions in Distt Nowshera next week: RSO Jamshed Baloch

Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch on Tuesday said that sports competitions in Nowshera district were going to start from next week

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch on Tuesday said that sports competitions in Nowshera district were going to start from next week.

While talking to media men Jamshed Baloch disclosed that GHS No.1 Nowshera Cantt would host Martial Arts Festival in Nowshera from September 9 to Septamber10. He said the Martial Arts Festival including competition of Karate, Judo, Taekwondo, Kyokushin Karate and full body contact along with other competitions in which players from all the martial arts clubs of Nowshera would be taking part.

Preparations have been completed for the two-day competitions. He said Member Provincial Assembly Ibrahim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Nowsehra Mir Raza would grace the occasion as guests and would formally inaugurate the Festival.

He said a prize giving ceremony would be held on the occasion of the closing ceremony in which DC Nowshera Mir Raza and Member National Assembly Dr. Imran Khattak would be the special guest.

Nematullah Khan would be the secretary while Naeemullah Safi of KP Wushu would monitor the competitions.

DSO Jamshed Baloch said that an Inter-District Football Tournament was being organized at Farooq Football Stadium from September 15 to September 25. Teams from 12 districts would participate Nowshera Volleyball Inter-Club Volleyball Tournament would be organized in Lahore Aman Kot under the supervision of District Volleyball Association Nowshera in which teams of 16 best clubs from all Tehsils of Nowshera would be participating.

Cash prizes would also be distributed among the position holders players of various games during the festival and competitions of other Games. He also lauded the efforts of Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza for extending all out support to the Sports Management Committee. He said a sports annual Calendar of events would also be formally announced very soon.