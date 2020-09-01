UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resumption Of Sports Competitions In Distt Nowshera Next Week: RSO Jamshed Baloch

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:36 PM

Resumption of Sports competitions in Distt Nowshera next week: RSO Jamshed Baloch

Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch on Tuesday said that sports competitions in Nowshera district were going to start from next week

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch on Tuesday said that sports competitions in Nowshera district were going to start from next week.

While talking to media men Jamshed Baloch disclosed that GHS No.1 Nowshera Cantt would host Martial Arts Festival in Nowshera from September 9 to Septamber10. He said the Martial Arts Festival including competition of Karate, Judo, Taekwondo, Kyokushin Karate and full body contact along with other competitions in which players from all the martial arts clubs of Nowshera would be taking part.

Preparations have been completed for the two-day competitions. He said Member Provincial Assembly Ibrahim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Nowsehra Mir Raza would grace the occasion as guests and would formally inaugurate the Festival.

He said a prize giving ceremony would be held on the occasion of the closing ceremony in which DC Nowshera Mir Raza and Member National Assembly Dr. Imran Khattak would be the special guest.

Nematullah Khan would be the secretary while Naeemullah Safi of KP Wushu would monitor the competitions.

DSO Jamshed Baloch said that an Inter-District Football Tournament was being organized at Farooq Football Stadium from September 15 to September 25. Teams from 12 districts would participate Nowshera Volleyball Inter-Club Volleyball Tournament would be organized in Lahore Aman Kot under the supervision of District Volleyball Association Nowshera in which teams of 16 best clubs from all Tehsils of Nowshera would be participating.

Cash prizes would also be distributed among the position holders players of various games during the festival and competitions of other Games. He also lauded the efforts of Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza for extending all out support to the Sports Management Committee. He said a sports annual Calendar of events would also be formally announced very soon.

Related Topics

Football Lahore National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Provincial Assembly Safi Nowshera Jamshed Ghanaian Cedi September Media All From Best

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Kushner says it is possible 22 Arab sta ..

8 minutes ago

PCB resumes post-corona careful cricket activities

8 minutes ago

Club foot clinic inaugurated in Miranshah for trea ..

1 minute ago

ICT admin issues flood advisory to combat any emer ..

1 minute ago

Ulasi Taroon Online Youth Capacity Building progra ..

1 minute ago

PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.