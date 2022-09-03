Resurgent Pakistan face India in Super Four stage of T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan meet India in the Super Four stage of the T20 Asia Cup on Sunday with confidence sky-high after a record victory against Hong Kong when they defeated Hong Kong by 155-run and booked a berth among the last four teams of the event

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan meet India in the Super Four stage of the T20 Asia Cup on Sunday with confidence sky-high after a record victory against Hong Kong when they defeated Hong Kong by 155-run and booked a berth among the last four teams of the event.

Pakistan will face-off India for the second time in the tournament after they were beaten by five wickets in a cliffhanger in their opening match at the Dubai cricket Stadium last Sunday. Pakistan had posted a below-par score on the board during previous meeting between the arch rivals and India overcame the men in green after an engrossing competition in the last over of the match.

This is rare that the two teams meet each other in the tournament twice in such a short time while a mouth-watering encounter may pitch the traditional rivals against each other for the third time as well if both India-Pak manage to top the Super Four stage.

Pakistan, over the span of a week, have grappled the conditions well in the UAE and the team has improved performance on every front after their outing in Sharjah. May it be batting, bowling or the fielding Pakistani players have shown distinct improvement. Though there is hardly anything to separate them on the UAE pitches but Pakistan seem to be more motivated to beat the arch rivals India.

What is encouraging for Pakistan is the fact that Pakistan team has posted the highest total of the T20 Asia Cup 22 so far and maintained the highest run-rate (3.811) at the group stage despite finishing second in Group B.

Pakistani fast-bowlers especially Nassem Shah had created a ripple through stellar performances while the spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan have given match winning performances.

Pakistan had scored a total of 340 runs in two matches at par with India who had scored as many runs in two matches but Pakistan had far better net run-rate than the other teams including Afghanistan (2.467), India (1.096) and Sri Lanka (-2.233).

Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan is the top-scorer in the tournament so far with 121 runs while Mohamamd Nawaz leads the bowling charts with six wickets so far. Though Pakistan middle order batting did not do that well in the match against India but Khushdil Shah's swashbuckling batting against Hong Kong augurs well for the team Pakistan in the coming matches.

Though both teams have plenty of resources but absence of experienced bowler Ravindra Jadeja through injury will hurt India more than Pakistan who will not have the services of Shahnawaz Dahani who had been sidelined through side-strain. Dahani joins Muhammad Wasim Jr on the bench who is already nursing a side strain.

Hardik Pandaya, the chief destroyer in the previous encounter, will return to the Indian side after sitting on the bench during match against Hong Kong and let's us see how Pakistan deal with the challenge.

If Babar Azam, who must hungry for runs after two low scores in the last two innings, and the middle order stay to their reputation Pakistan can hope to beat India at the very ground they lost the last week.