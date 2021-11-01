UrduPoint.com

Retire? It Has Not Crossed My Mind, Says Messi

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:11 PM

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi says he has not given any thought about retiring after next year's World Cup adding he would love to be Barcelona sporting director when he does finally hang up his boots

Madrid, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi says he has not given any thought about retiring after next year's World Cup adding he would love to be Barcelona sporting director when he does finally hang up his boots.

The six-time Ballon D'Or winner will be 35 by the time the World Cup -- a trophy that has eluded him through his stellar career -- comes round in Qatar next year.

Messi is tied to French Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint Germain till June 2023 -- with the option of an extra year -- after leaving his beloved Barcelona in August.

He told Monday's edition of Catalan newspaper Sport retirement was not on his agenda.

"No, truthfully no," he said regarding hanging up his boots.

"After all that has happened to me, I just live day to day, year after year.

"I do not know what is going to happen at the World Cup or after it.

"I am not thinking about it.

"What will be will be at that moment."Messi added that leaving Barcelona after almost two decades had been a huge wrench but he will return one day to live there and even perhaps be the sporting director of the club.

Related Topics

Football World Qatar Barcelona June August All PSG Love

Recent Stories

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Cust ..

Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Customer Experience

10 minutes ago
 Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for ..

Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for 5-year-olds with China's Sinov ..

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COV ..

Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 China's Shijiazhuang reports six COVID-19 cases

China's Shijiazhuang reports six COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies to Serbia, Romania, Hu ..

Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies to Serbia, Romania, Hungary After Pipeline Rupture

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.