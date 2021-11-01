Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi says he has not given any thought about retiring after next year's World Cup adding he would love to be Barcelona sporting director when he does finally hang up his boots

Madrid, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi says he has not given any thought about retiring after next year's World Cup adding he would love to be Barcelona sporting director when he does finally hang up his boots.

The six-time Ballon D'Or winner will be 35 by the time the World Cup -- a trophy that has eluded him through his stellar career -- comes round in Qatar next year.

Messi is tied to French Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint Germain till June 2023 -- with the option of an extra year -- after leaving his beloved Barcelona in August.

He told Monday's edition of Catalan newspaper Sport retirement was not on his agenda.

"No, truthfully no," he said regarding hanging up his boots.

"After all that has happened to me, I just live day to day, year after year.

"I do not know what is going to happen at the World Cup or after it.

"I am not thinking about it.

"What will be will be at that moment."Messi added that leaving Barcelona after almost two decades had been a huge wrench but he will return one day to live there and even perhaps be the sporting director of the club.