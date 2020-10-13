Retired Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Joins Forbes List of 100 Richest Self-Made Women in US

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Maria Sharapova, a retired Russian tennis star, has entered the Forbes list of the 100 richest self-made women in the United States, according to a fresh ranking published on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old five-time Grand Slam winner, who lives in California, enters the list in 87th place with an estimated net worth of $200 million. She made her fortune from prize money, endorsements, and her own candy company.

The second tennis player on the list was the United States' Serena Williams, who was placed in 83rd position with an estimated net worth of $225 million.

Diane Hendricks, cofounder and chair of roofing and window wholesale distributor ABC Supply, was named the richest self-made woman in the US with a net worth of $8 billion.

Sharapova won her first Grand Slam title at the age of 17 by defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2004. Her last Grand Slam victory was at the French Open in 2014, and she retired from the sport this past February.

