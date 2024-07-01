Retirement Of Kohli, Sharma From Int’l T20 Format Leaves Fans Sad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 01, 2024 | 07:25 PM
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retirement from the international T20 format has left the cricket fans around the world sad.
Many took to the internet to express their disappointment and to celebrate the illustrious careers of these two sportsmen.
Taking to Instagram, a fan said, “I expected Virat Kohli to retire after this World Cup because he mentioned considering it in an interview, but Rohit's departure was unexpected and shocking for me,”.
He also questioned as to why Rohit decided to leave the T20 format so early.
“I'm fond of watching his game, especially his two innings against England,” he added.
Another fan said, “I suffered two shocks: the end of the great drama of the T20 World Cup 2024 and the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the shortest cricket format. Despite my team’s early exit due to poor performance, I enjoyed the matches. The retirement of these great players saddens me,”.
On Instagram, a cricket fan noted, “I appreciate their decision, especially Virat Kohli, who faced criticism for inconsistent performance but scored 76 runs and was named man of the match, providing a solid foundation for India's innings.
Rohit's decision is wise as he leaves the game on a high note, being the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to bring the title to India."
Though the early matches, particularly in the USA, were low-scoring due to drop-in wickets, the Super Eight round was thrilling.
"This was a fantastic display of cricket in the USA and West Indies, memorable for many reasons. New teams like the USA, Scotland, and Afghanistan played splendid games, with Afghanistan reaching the semi-finals.
South Africa made it to the final for the first time in their history, and although they lost to India, it was a significant achievement. The retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is a huge shock. Their games will be remembered in cricket history. While their departure will create opportunities for younger players, cricket lovers will miss watching them," a netizen commented online.
