Retiring Nadal To Play Singles For Spain Against Netherlands In Davis Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published November 19, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Rafael Nadal will play for Spain in their opening Davis Cup finals singles rubber against the Netherlands on Tuesda
Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Rafael Nadal will play for Spain in their opening Davis Cup finals singles rubber against the Netherlands on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old superstar, retiring from professional tennis after the tournament, was selected by captain David Ferrer to face Botic van de Zandschulp in Malaga.
The Davis Cup will be the final professional tournament of Nadal's glittering career of almost 23 years.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner has battled injuries over the past few years, with his fitness struggles ultimately leading him to the decision to retire.
Doubts remained over whether the clay court king would be selected by Ferrer for one of the rubbers until the official announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Nadal has not competed in an official singles match since the Paris Olympics in July, where he was beaten in the second round.
Record 14-time French Open champion Nadal said Monday he was not in Malaga to retire but instead to try and help Spain win the Davis Cup for the first time since 2019.
Nadal has a 29-1 win-loss record in the Davis Cup, where he first appeared for Spain in 2004.
Tennis great Roger Federer hailed his former rival before the match, saying Nadal had "made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud".
Recent Stories
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal
Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis
Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip
Japan on cusp of World Cup as Son scores in Palestine draw
Stocks diverge on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation
Mozambique opposition mourns 50 dead as president urges dialogue
Slovakia beat Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
Captain Bavuma back as South Africa eye Test final spot
Hayat School/College to organize Spelling Bee Competition on Nov 20
Russia says Ukraine's ATACMS strikes mark 'new phase' of war
Stocks sink on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation
More Stories From Sports
-
Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis1 minute ago
-
Japan on cusp of World Cup as Son scores in Palestine draw34 seconds ago
-
Slovakia beat Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match37 seconds ago
-
Captain Bavuma back as South Africa eye Test final spot38 seconds ago
-
Ruthless Japan beat China to move to brink of World Cup qualification3 seconds ago
-
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio56 minutes ago
-
Ubaid takes 8-fer, Qasim, Bilal stroke centuries in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy56 minutes ago
-
Dream team bag Federal Basketball Tournament title4 hours ago
-
World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 continues4 hours ago
-
Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur4 hours ago
-
Annual sports event of Circle Dehmatore primary schools concludes5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens battle to keep pace at stumps on day 25 hours ago