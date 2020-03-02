UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Retiring Siriwardena Bowls Sri Lanka To Emphatic T20 World Cup Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:50 AM

Retiring Siriwardena bowls Sri Lanka to emphatic T20 World Cup win

Melbourne, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka ended their women's Twenty20 World Cup on a high Monday with a crushing victory over Bangladesh in a fitting farewell to retiring veteran Shashikala Siriwardena, who bagged a tournament-best 4-16.

The clinical nine-wicket win was their first of the event to leave them fourth in Group A, with Bangladesh crashing to defeat in all four games to prop up the table.

India, England and South Africa have all qualified for the semi-finals with a crunch match between defending champions Australia and arch-rivals New Zealand later Monday determining the last berth.

While Pakistan and Bangladesh couldn't reach the knockouts, there was plenty riding on the outcome with the winner avoiding having to qualify for the 2022 tournament in South Africa by virtue of finishing as one of the top eight sides.

"Really happy with the performance. This game was always going to be tough for us, but our players, particularly the bowlers, did very well," said Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapattu, who paid tribute to Siriwardena.

"She's a legend in Sri Lanka and she's the big sister of the Sri Lankan team. I will miss her a lot, but she retired like a champion." Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat on a cool day at Junction Oval in Melbourne, but again failed to fire.

None of their players has managed a half-century during the tournament, with Nigar Sultana Joty once more the standout, smacking 39 in their 91 for eight with no one else managing more than 13.

Allrounder Siriwardena grabbed 4-16 in her last match after a 17-year international career.

"I'm feeling so happy because I could contribute to my team in my last match, so really proud," said the 35-year-old. "It was emotional but you cannot keep emotions on the field."Sri Lanka made a good start with Atapattu crunching 30 before being stumped.

Fellow opener Hasini Perera (39 not out) and Anushka Sanjeewani (16 not out) kept the momentum going to cruise home against a lacklustre bowling attack with 27 balls remaining.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Fire World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Melbourne South Africa Women Event All Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

9 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

11 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.