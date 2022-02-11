UrduPoint.com

Retiring Snowboard Legend White Misses Medal As Hirano Wins Halfpipe Gold

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Retiring snowboard legend White misses medal as Hirano wins halfpipe gold

Zhangjiakou, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Retiring American snowboard legend Shaun White missed out on a halfpipe medal at the Beijing Olympics on Friday in his final competition, finishing fourth, as Japan's Ayumu Hirano claimed gold.

The 35-year-old White, who will retire after the Games, scored 85.00 points to finish off the podium, as Hirano took gold in front of Australia's Scotty James and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer.

Three-time champion White was in medal contention after completing his first two of three runs, but he fell when he needed to beat Scherrer's score on his third and final run.

He looked subdued as he slid in to the finish area, and had tears in his eyes, before smiling and waving to the crowd.

Hirano snatched the title with an astonishing performance after trailing James going into the final run.

The twice silver-medallist wowed the crowd with a series of gravity-defying tricks to take a dramatic first place with a score of 96.00.

James, who won bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, finished second on 92.50 points, while Scherrer was third on 87.25.

Related Topics

Australia Beijing Japan Switzerland 2018 Gold Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

8 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

8 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

8 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

8 hours ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

8 hours ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>