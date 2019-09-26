Return of international cricket to country reposes world confidence : Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the visit of Sri Lankan cricket team is a clear message to the whole world that Pakistan is a safe country for international sports events

He said several international cricket teams such as West Indies, Zimbabwe, Kenya etc have visited Pakistan in recent years.

"The way international cricket teams are touring Pakistan regularly, our country will get several international stars as a result of these tours," he added.Bhatti said that the future of cricket and other games is bright in Pakistan. "Pakistan will regain its lost glory in the game of cricket, hockey, squash and snooker in near future," he expressed his hope.