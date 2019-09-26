UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Return Of International Cricket To Country Reposes World Confidence : Minister

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:33 PM

Return of international cricket to country reposes world confidence : Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the visit of Sri Lankan cricket team is a clear message to the whole world that Pakistan is a safe country for international sports events

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) : Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the visit of Sri Lankan cricket team is a clear message to the whole world that Pakistan is a safe country for international sports events.This he said in a statement on Thursday welcomed the guest team in Pakistan saying that the ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka will be of great significance for the revival of international cricket and other sports events in the country.

He said several international cricket teams such as West Indies, Zimbabwe, Kenya etc have visited Pakistan in recent years.

"The way international cricket teams are touring Pakistan regularly, our country will get several international stars as a result of these tours," he added.Bhatti said that the future of cricket and other games is bright in Pakistan. "Pakistan will regain its lost glory in the game of cricket, hockey, squash and snooker in near future," he expressed his hope.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Squash T20 World Sports Snooker Punjab Sri Lanka Visit Tours Zimbabwe Kenya September 2019

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives South Korean Ambassador

21 minutes ago

UAE Minister highlights country’s approach to en ..

21 minutes ago

Delegation of Ministry of Climate Change & UNDP vi ..

24 minutes ago

Over 560,000 German tourists visited UAE in 2018: ..

36 minutes ago

Around one million people suffer malaria every yea ..

3 minutes ago

Polythene bags ban badly hit shopkeepers

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.