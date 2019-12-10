UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Return Of Test Cricket After A Decade Is Rejoicing Moment: Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:33 PM

Return of Test cricket after a decade is rejoicing moment: Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali

Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali believed that it was a rejoicing and emotional moment for the nation as Test cricket had returned to the country after a decade

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali believed that it was a rejoicing and emotional moment for the nation as Test cricket had returned to the country after a decade.

Pakistan would play the longer version game at home after a gap of 10 years when they take on Sri Lanka in the two-match test series beginning Wednesday at the Pindi Stadium.

"It is an emotional moment for the whole nation and players as test cricket has been revived after 10 years," he said while addressing to media here at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

He said the home series was a very good opportunity for us to resume Test cricket at home grounds and we would try to improve our performance and come back on the winning track.

"The series against Australia was tough and we were disappointed that we were unable to perform. But we will try to overcome our weaknesses and perform better in the home series," he said.

He said we had got a lot of talent and passion in our squad and hopefully the results would be better.

"I'm trying my best to revive my form and score big runs. If a captain performs well it sends a good message to the whole team," he said.

He said he was always thinking of how he could make the team win by contributing his role in the victory.

To a question, he said the selection committee decided the team with his say in the process. "At the end, the best team of players is finalized," he said.

Azhar said we could never take the Sri Lankan team easy as it was a very disciplined side.

"They have always been a tough opponent whether they are playing home or away," he said and added "We would have to play a very disciplined cricket to beat them.

" He said after seeing the conditions on the day we would decide for the Playing 11. "Yasir Shah would do better in the series," he said.

Azhar said it was difficult for the bowlers to take 20 wickets in Australia but we would try to regain the confidence by winning this series.

To a question, he said it did not matter whether the coach was a national or foreigner until and unless he was competent.

"The Sri Lanka last toured Pakistan for a test and now they are back for the revival which sends a very good message to the whole world," he said.

Azhar said the team was united like a family and the players were very close to each other.

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne said it was his first time in Pakistan and it was a motivation for him to do well.

"We will try to play a good series here and defeat the home side," he said and added we had played good cricket against Pakistan in Dubai and Sri Lanka as well.

"We have plans and will try to stick to the basis and get the maximum out of it. We have Mickey Arthur with us who knows the Pakistan team very well as he has been associated with them for three years, so we are confident for the series," he said.

To a question on if he could repeat the performance of the Twenty20 Sri Lankan team which beat Pakistan in the series, he said test cricket was different from white-ball cricket.

"It is five-day long game. Hopefully, we will have a good start," he said.

The trophy unveiling ceremony also took place at the venue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Australia Sri Lanka Dubai Rawalpindi Azhar Ali Yasir Shah Turkish Lira Family Media From Best Coach

Recent Stories

COAS chairs hours long Corps Commanders Conference

25 minutes ago

Vivo’s V17 can now be pre-booked

37 minutes ago

Much awaited OLMTP hits the rails for trial run

38 minutes ago

Future of Pakistan, Kashmir interlinked: Masood Kh ..

44 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General affirms OIC’s support for ..

44 minutes ago

Sharjah announced as ‘Guest of Honour’ at Guad ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.