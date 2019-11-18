UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Return Of Tests To Mark A New Era For Pakistan Cricket: Former Test Cricketer Shoaib Muhammad

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Return of Tests to mark a new era for Pakistan Cricket: Former Test Cricketer Shoaib Muhammad

Former Test Cricketer Shoaib Muhammad believed the return of the longer-format game in the country next month, would mark a new era for Pakistan cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Test Cricketer Shoaib Muhammad believed the return of the longer-format game in the country next month, would mark a new era for Pakistan cricket.

"It will be great to see the Sri Lanka team playing two tests in Pakistan. It would prove very beneficial for Pakistan cricket and the long awaited cricket-hungry fans who are dying to witness the games at home," he told APP on Monday.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan would play two test matches against the national side on December 11-15 and 19-23 in Rawalpindi and Karachi cricket stadiums, respectively.

The Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi would host a test match after a gap of 15 years. The last test was played between Pakistan and India in April 2004. The Test cricket would return to National Cricket Stadium, Karachi after a gap of 10 years as the venue last hosted Pakistan and Sri Lanka Test in February 2009.

Shoaib, who played in 45 Tests and 63 ODIs from 1983 to 1995, said the upcoming tests against Australia would help the players in the games against Sri Lanka.

"Playing two tests on Australian pitches will boost players' morale and confidence which would result in better outcome against the Sri Lankan team," he said.

Recently, the Sri Lanka team toured Pakistan for ODI and Twenty20 series in September and October. The ODI were won by Pakistan while the shorter-format games were bagged by the visitors.

Shoaib, who had scored 2,705 runs in 45 Tests, expressed dissatisfaction with the way the game's affairs were being handled. "We need to work on school and college cricket in order to improve our game and bring up budding players," he said.

Shoaib, who had scored 1,269 runs in 63 ODIs, said we need to identify the weaker areas and needed to work on them by removing the weaknesses of players.

"To prepare the players in all three departments, we need to establish a variety of pitches which should provide equal opportunities to batters and bowlers and should allow all disciplines in the game to flourish," he said.

He said we also need to improve the umpiring standard at the domestic level. "Umpiring is the key role in the game which needs to be improved. We must also improve the quality of cricket balls at the domestic level," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Australia Sri Lanka Rawalpindi February April September October December All From

Recent Stories

PSM losses over Rs60 million per day: Mian Zahid H ..

42 seconds ago

Step-father harassed her for four years, says actr ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates Airline orders 50 A350 XWBs at Dubai Airs ..

11 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs 0.04 against dollar

8 minutes ago

MoHAP signs MoU to provide medication for cancer a ..

26 minutes ago

ERC’s continues development initiatives in Comor ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.