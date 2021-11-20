UrduPoint.com

Reus Hits Late Winner As Dortmund Slash Bayern's Lead

Muhammad Rameez 28 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 10:43 PM

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund reduced Bayern Munich's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to a single point Saturday as Marco Reus' late winner sealed their 2-1 home victory against Stuttgart

Dortmund's Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal since his summer transfer from PSV Eindhoven, but Stuttgart forced a mistake in the hosts' defence which led to an equaliser by Roberto Massimo.

Dortmund's Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal since his summer transfer from PSV Eindhoven, but Stuttgart forced a mistake in the hosts' defence which led to an equaliser by Roberto Massimo.

With time running out, Dortmund counter-attacked from their own box and Reus tapped into an empty net to snatch victory after leaders Bayern suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Augsburg on Friday.

