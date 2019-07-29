UrduPoint.com
Revamped Domestic Structure To Be Result-oriented: MD PCB

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:33 PM

Revamped domestic structure to be result-oriented: MD PCB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Managing Director, Pakistan Cricket board, Wasim Khan has said that Pakistan's domestic cricket is not catering the needs of modern day quality cricket and it is being revamped to make it challenging and result-oriented.

"Our international cricket level is mediocre despite the fact that we had a good cricketing history. Any country's cricket bases upon its domestic cricket and if its domestic structure is not good, its national team can't give consistent performance," he said here on Monday.

"Although there is a possibility that the team may play some exceptional cricket and register victories, but even then its performances will not be consistent. We need to revamp the existing domestic structure so that it may start producing better and consistent performances," he added.

"In new domestic structure, we have made teams of six provinces, where although the quality has been preferred over quantity.

We need quality cricket and quality players as only it can help in improving Pakistan cricket. Around 30 to 32 contracted players and 190 plus young players will be part of the first class cricket," he asserted.

Wasim said, "Total 90 cities will hold the inter-city and intra-city cricket, which will provide chances to a number of young cricketers to showcase their talent. They will be paid well through their provinces and the best lot will also be given chance at first class level. The purpose of all these is to make domestic cricket highly challenging and quality-oriented." To a query, he replied: "We will hold this first class season under the new domestic structure and in case, we don't get approval its approval as we are awaiting its approval from the Prime Minister, we also have plan B, and the season will then be played as it was played earlier."

