Revised 2020 Formula One calendar after the French Grand Prix was cancelled on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Revised 2020 Formula One calendar after the French Grand Prix was cancelled on Monday: Cancelled - March 15: Australia (Melbourne) Postponed - March 22: Bahrain (Sakhir) Postponed - April 5: Vietnam (Hanoi) Postponed - April 19: China (Shanghai) Postponed - May 3: Netherlands (Zandvoort) Postponed - May 10: Spain (Barcelona) Cancelled - May 24: Monaco Postponed - June 7: Azerbaijan (Baku) Postponed - June 14: Canada (Montreal) Cancelled - June 28: France (Le Castellet) Still planned July 5: Austria (Spielberg) July 19: Great Britain (Silverstone) August 2: Hungary (Budapest) August 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) September 6: Italy (Monza) September 20 Singapore (Marina Bay) September 27: Russia (Sochi) October 11: Japan (Suzuka) October 25: United States (Austin) November 1: Mexico (Mexico City)November 15: Brazil (Sao Paulo)November 29: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)