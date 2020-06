Revised 2020 Formula One calendar after the Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan Grands Prix were cancelled on Friday because

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):Revised 2020 Formula One calendar after the Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan Grands Prix were cancelled on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic: Scheduled races July 3-5: Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg) July 10-12: Styrian Grand Prix (Spielberg) July 17-19: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest) July 31-August 2: British Grand Prix (Silverstone) August 7-9: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (Silverstone) August 14-16: Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona) August 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) September 4-6: Italian Grand Prix (Monza) Still planned September-November: Eurasia (Russia), Asia (Vietnam and China) and Americas (Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil) December: Middle East (Bahrain and Abu Dhabi) CancelledAustralia, Monaco, France, Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Japan