Revised Formula One 2021 race calendar

Revised 2021 Formula One calendar following Tuesday's postponement of the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix, initially scheduled for March 21 and April 11

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ):Revised 2021 Formula One calendar following Tuesday's postponement of the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix, initially scheduled for March 21 and April 11.

March 28: Bahrain (Sakhir) April 18: Italy (Imola)* May 2: To be confirmed May 9: Spain (Barcelona) May 23: Monaco June 6: Azerbaijan (Baku) June 13: Canada (Montreal) June 27: France (Le Castellet) July 4: Austria (Spielberg) July 18: Britain (Silverstone) August 1: Hungary (Budapest) August 29: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) September 5: Netherlands (Zandvoort) September 12: Italy (Monza) September 26: Russia (Sochi) October 3: Singapore October 10: Japan (Suzuka) October 24: United States (Austin) October 31: Mexico (Mexico City) November 7: Brazil (Sao Paulo) November 21: Australia (Melbourne)* December 5: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)** December 12: Abu Dhabi * = subject to World Motor Sport Council approval** = subject to circuit homologation